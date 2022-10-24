Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president.

Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22.

A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as the new leader for Lyon College and celebrate the accomplishments she has achieved since joining the college.

According to Lyon College, Taverner joined the college in October of 2017 when she accepted the position of provost and Dean of Faculty.

Since coming to the school, Dr. Taverner has overseen the initial transition to NCAA Division III for Scots athletics, has been instrumental in organizing a partnership with White River Health on a proposed RN-to-BSN nursing program at Lyon, and more.

To learn more about Taverner and her accomplishments, visit her profile on the Lyon College website.

