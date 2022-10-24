Oct. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again.

We’re watching a system to the west bring us a good round of rain to start the week. The rain stays in Oklahoma and western Arkansas today before rain chances ramp up on Tuesday. The northwest and north-central part of the state could see 2-4″ of rainfall, while Region 8 will see 1-2″ of rain.

Some may see a little more, some a little less. Rain moves out Tuesday evening, leaving the rest of the week dry. Not a lot of energy for storms, but a couple of storms could be strong to severe.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

West Memphis police arrest a suspect in murder case.

Gunshot victim shows up at hospital, Jonesboro police investigating.

Wildfire danger is still at a high concern for the state of Arkansas. Currently all counties within the state of Arkansas are under either high or extreme wildfire danger. Much of the state is also under a burn ban.

Rising prices on store shelves and at the pumps are putting constraints on many household budgets.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.