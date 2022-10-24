Officer involved in fatal shooting identified

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting.

According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road.

Munday was first taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould and then later transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

“Corporal Mundy required surgery for his injuries and is now home recovering from surgery,” Captain Brad Snyder, public information officer for the PPD, said. “At this time, it is unknown when he will be able to return to full active duty.”

Snyder noted that Mundy has been with the department for four years as a patrol officer.

Arkansas State Police continue to investigate the incident and have not released any other names.

