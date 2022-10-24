Pedestrian struck and killed
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A 70-year-old man died Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 8:05 p.m. Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 160, five miles east of Doniphan.
Hank L. Stufflebeam of Doniphan was in the roadway when a 2001 Dodge 3500 driven by 41-year-old Robert L. Lewis of Doniphan struck him.
Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson pronounced Stufflebeam dead at the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.