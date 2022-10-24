Energy Alert
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car

A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.

Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday.

The car his son was in started smoking and eventually caught fire, and had it not been for “Steve from Texas,” the situation could’ve ended much worse.

Randy said that morning began like any other.

“I got up on Monday morning and was scrolling through newsfeeds like I normally do. Just a regular Monday morning. All of a sudden, I get a notification from Life 360 that my son had a sudden stop. You pray that it’s ‘okay, he dropped his phone’ you don’t really want to think the worst, but sometimes that happens.”

Then, just a few moments after the Life360 notification, Randy’s wife, Summer, received a call from their son.

“My wife gets a phone call from my son’s phone, and it’s a gentleman. We can hear my son Dillion in the background. She puts him on speaker, and she can hear him in the background; she’s not necessarily talking to him, she’s talking to a gentleman named Steve, and he’s asking us questions about who we are and what happened.”

Randy explained he wanted to thank the man and possibly even give him a hug for his heroic actions.

“If it wasn’t for this man named Steve, I don’t necessarily think my son would be with me today.”

The family is asking if you know who the man may be, email Randy.Seale@ARUMC.org.

