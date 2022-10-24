Energy Alert
Sheriff: Missing teen might be in danger

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in...
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in danger.(Randolph Co. Sheriff Kevin Bell)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in danger.

Sheriff Kevin Bell said Monday, Oct. 24, that deputies are searching for 17-year-old Damon Dickey.

Bell said the boy might be in danger; but, he advised residents to “not approach or try to detain in any way.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 870-892-8888 or call 911 immediately.

