Sheriff: Missing teen might be in danger
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in danger.
Sheriff Kevin Bell said Monday, Oct. 24, that deputies are searching for 17-year-old Damon Dickey.
Bell said the boy might be in danger; but, he advised residents to “not approach or try to detain in any way.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 870-892-8888 or call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.