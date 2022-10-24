Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lauren M. Neuhaus, 33, of Dexter was stopped in traffic at a fire scene when a 2014 Peterbilt crane truck driven by 27-year-old Blake A. Reimann of Jackson, Mo., failed to yield.

The truck slammed into Neuhaus’s 2011 Mazda 3 and a 1994 Suzuki Samurai driven by Daniel L. Neuhaus of Dexter.

According to the report, the Mazda then struck a pedestrian, 24-year-old Corey Martinez of Bloomfield.

An ambulance took Martinez to Southeast Health Center Stoddard County in Dexter with moderate injuries.

Lauren Neuhaus was flown to St. Louis University Hospital with serious injuries.

