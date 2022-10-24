Two women questioned following fatal domestic disturbance

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police took two women into custody for questioning following a stabbing that left a man dead.

The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the 200-block of 18 ½ Avenue, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the Paragould Police Department.

Because officers were investigating a fatal shooting on South Rockinghchair at the time, Greene County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Joseph Wesley III inside the home dead of a knife wound.

Deputies secured the scene until detectives from the PPD’s Criminal Investigation Division arrived.

According to the report, 19-year-old Tiana Andrews and 20-year-old Angelina Brumbeloe were inside the home at the time of the disturbance.

The two women were taken to the police department for further questioning.

At this time, the case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

