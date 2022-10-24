Energy Alert
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

