West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force

West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis City Hall(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department received a $1.7 million federal grant in order to add additional officers on their staff.

West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell says the grant will help public safety by allowing the department to become adequately staffed and recruit more officers to the force.

He says the money will allow them to redirect money elsewhere while recruitment is covered--he added that the department needs a real-time crime center and this money could allow them to pursue that.

The grant lasts for three years and will cover 75% of the officers’ salaries.

Campbell says the department is currently short eight officers and they have two currently in training.

The announcement comes after a woman was shot and killed this weekend. Caleb Moten is charged with capital murder in the death of Christian Hammock.

Police say they are still pursuing other suspects and that the case remains open.

There have been eight homicides in West Memphis in 2022, six of which have been solved.

