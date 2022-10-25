Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedian and podcast host Bert Kreischer will bare all (at least from the waist up) when he performs next year in Jonesboro.

Kreischer’s “Tops Off World Tour” will stop at First National Bank Arena on April 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. Presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. with code TOPSOFF.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit bertbertbert.com.

