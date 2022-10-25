Energy Alert
Community looking for consequences after official gets in altercation

A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a physical altercation with his neighbors.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A public figure in Poinsett County has been the topic of conversation after a video surfaced over the weekend.

In a video posted Sunday, Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors.

Many neighbors and people around the community either saw the fight or watched it on social media, Melissa Wilson said when she watched the video, she was shocked.

“I could not believe it,” Wilson said. “He really shouldn’t be out there like that it’s an embarrassment to the town.”

Ronnie Vincent lives right across the street and said when he saw police cars outside, he knew things got out of hand and stressed it’s important for people to try and keep their cool.

“The fire chief is a bit of a public figure and needs to kind of control what is taking place and try to settle it through a peaceful mode,” Vincent said.

It is unclear how the altercation started as many neighbors said it was a simple disagreement that was blown out of proportion.

The neighbors in the video have elected to press charges and Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they have started the investigation process.

“From what we saw on the video it looks like a misdemeanor and in those types of situations, what we do is the charging decision is fallen into the hands of the persecutor,” Redman said.

It is unclear if Kemper will be punished by the city, as Region 8 news was told Trumann mayor Barbara Lewallen was “out”.

The Trumann Fire Department did not have a comment.

