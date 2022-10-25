Energy Alert
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed.

According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good.

“We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development. “We’ve all have so many fond memories of birthday parties and baseball team celebrations that center around this nostalgic location.”

