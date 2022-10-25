JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed.

According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good.

“We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development. “We’ve all have so many fond memories of birthday parties and baseball team celebrations that center around this nostalgic location.”

Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes (Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)

