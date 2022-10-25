Keeping the chimney safe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As colder weather starts to come in, many will be looking towards their fireplace to keep warm, that’s why keeping a chimney safe should be of utmost importance.

Fireside Hearth & Stove Owner Myron Nightingale says unclean chimneys can cause a buildup of creosol, which can be dangerous if left unchecked.

“Over a period of time, if you don’t clean that chimney, and you have this buildup of creosol in the chimney, you have a potential for a chimney fire,” Nightingale said. “Because it is something that will burn if it gets hot enough.”

Nightingale said if a chimney is too cool creosol can stick and accumulate like a tar substance and it can become combustible if a high enough temperature is reached.

He also said that over the summer when chimneys are not in use, birds can create nests, and other things can build up and become dangerous or cause smoke to come into the home from having nowhere else to go.

Nightingale said it’s important to have a chimney inspected, recommending at least one inspection a year.

