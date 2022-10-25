Energy Alert
Kickoff for Arkansas’ homecoming matchup against Liberty announced

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas football’s week 10 homecoming game against Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 5, will kick at 3 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network.

The Razorbacks (4-3) and Flames (7-1) will meet for the first time.

This weekend, Arkansas travels to Auburn (3-4) for an 11 a.m. CT kick on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on SEC Network. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

