Library funding measure up for debate

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal to slash funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be up for debate later this week.

NEA Political Animals and KAIT will host a debate at noon Friday, Oct. 28, at the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce.

Debating the topic will be representatives from Citizens for Responsible Growth and the Save our Libraries group.

For those unable to attend in person, KAIT will stream the debate on all of our platforms.

For a link to all of our streaming apps, including for Roku and Amazon fireTV, click here.

