Mayor ‘grateful’ for years of service to city

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The days as Hardy Mayor are counting down for Ernie Rose.

Mayor Rose took the title of the city’s leader in 2019, but before that, he was a police officer in the 1980s.

Since taking the mayor position, Rose said he’s worked hard to improve water and sewer in the city limits and some other projects.

“Our main goal was to try and get hard surface roads on every residence in the city. We almost accomplished that. We got real close,” Rose said. “We had to use some of the grants from the state aid program, which helped a lot. We then came in with a chip and seal company, and we got most of them finished, but there are just a few left.”

Rose said Hardy holds a special place in his heart and wants to see all the good things continue.

“It’s been very interesting,” Rose said. “I would like to see it continue to prosper, and I really feel like it will.”

On Jan. 1, Hardy will have new leadership in city hall.

Ethan Barnes, a Hardy Main Street business owner and longtime resident of the area, will take over as Mayor.

Barnes fell in the 2022 Republican Primary, opposing John Payton and James Sturch for Senate District 22.

He says he’s seen firsthand the hard work of Mayor Rose and is thankful for his service.

“I’m very excited. Mayor Rose has done a tremendous job for the city of Hardy, and the advertising and promotion committee here in Hardy they’ve done a great job,” Barnes said. “I want to keep pushing forward Mayor Rose and what he’s done the last four years and continue to grow that for the city of Hardy, our taxpayers, and our citizens here.”

Barnes stressed that he would continue focusing on business growth and pushing for more tourists.

“Hardy has a lot of tourism. Our deep roots go back more than 100 years ago with Whapeton Hill and so many people coming to Hardy, Arkansas, off the Memphis railway. To have people continue to come to Hardy for the weekend, retire, or be full-time residents its tremendous,” Barnes said. “Tourism is a year-round factor here. There’s so many people that hunt, fish, and camp year-round. It’s not just a summer thing, but this beautiful spring river just draws people for hundreds and hundreds of miles.”

Mayor Rose says he and his wife plan to travel when his term runs out.

