No. 10 Arkansas men’s hoops wins first exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Number 10 Arkansas shot 60 percent from the field while holding Rogers State to 30 percent as the Hogs won 83-49 in the Razorbacks’ first exhibition of the preseason at Bud Walton Arena Monday night.

It was the fans’ first look at exciting prospects Anthony Black (6 points, 5 assists) and North Little Rock product Nick Smith Jr. (9 points). Both had several highlight-reel-worthy plays.

Joseph Pinion hit four threes and led the Razorbacks in scoring with 15 points.

FULL highlights from our exhibition win over Rogers State pic.twitter.com/9DovTRVP6j — #10 Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 25, 2022

Arkansas will travel to face Texas Saturday at 3:00 PM in the Hogs’ final preseason matchup. Eric Musselman’s crew will open their season at Bud Walton Arena November 7 against North Dakota State.

