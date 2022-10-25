Energy Alert
No. 10 Arkansas men’s hoops wins first exhibition

By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Number 10 Arkansas shot 60 percent from the field while holding Rogers State to 30 percent as the Hogs won 83-49 in the Razorbacks’ first exhibition of the preseason at Bud Walton Arena Monday night.

It was the fans’ first look at exciting prospects Anthony Black (6 points, 5 assists) and North Little Rock product Nick Smith Jr. (9 points). Both had several highlight-reel-worthy plays.

Joseph Pinion hit four threes and led the Razorbacks in scoring with 15 points.

Arkansas will travel to face Texas Saturday at 3:00 PM in the Hogs’ final preseason matchup. Eric Musselman’s crew will open their season at Bud Walton Arena November 7 against North Dakota State.

