Oct. 25: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are already blowing across Region 8 this morning. It’s another warm start, as well.

Rain has stalled over the northwest and north-central part of the state. The rain is expected to pick up speed this morning and start to bring rain to those who’ve been dry so far. As the system picks up speed, that means less time for the higher amounts to add up everywhere.

There’s still the chance of a few strong storms with wind and tornadoes as the main threats. The greatest threat for severe weather today is across the Mississippi River into Tennessee and especially Mississippi.

By lunch, the stronger storms should be moving out and we’ll be left with a few more showers and areas of rain. It stays windy today even as winds switch direction but 30+ mph wind gusts should come to an end later today.

News Headlines

Many people in the small town of Trumann are upset after a video surfaced of the fire chief getting into a fight with his neighbors.

A new grant aims to put more police officers on the street and in schools in West Memphis to help keep you and your kids safe.

Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.

A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at a high school in St Louis Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman.

