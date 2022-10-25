Pocahontas receives grant to improve water treatment plant

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Pocahontas is flush with cash to improve its water treatment plant.

The Delta Regional Authority’s States Economic Development Assistance Program awarded the Randolph County town a $781,077 grant.

According to Tuesday’s news release, the money will be used to “make much-needed improvements to the city’s existing water treatment plant, which will expand the current capacity and affect over 3,000 families.”

“We’re producing our maximum amount of water per day at least four days of the week. Pocahontas is growing tremendously and quick,” said Mayor Keith Sutton during the grant signing at Black River Technical College. “We’re about stopped at growth because we currently cannot supply enough water for future industry”.

“This project will make sure that we can continue growing. We’re a community that’s been growing for the last 10 years. We’ve seen new industry coming in, new housing, new commercial industry, and our biggest issue right now is that we’re out of space, and we didn’t have the water resources to continue growing,” said Graycen Bigger, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.