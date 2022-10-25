Energy Alert
Police investigating East Arkansas abduction

(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a man after a social media post from his account saying he had been “kidnapped.”

According to a press release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks came to the police station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her son as missing.

Sparks told police her son, 26-year-old Fredrick Gamble, made a post on Facebook earlier that morning stating he had been kidnapped.

“This is an ongoing investigation and investigators are pursuing possible leads,” said officials.

Anybody with information regarding Fredrick Gamble or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via TIP411 on the “Helena West Helena PD” app.

