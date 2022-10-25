Cool Air and Sunshine Returns

Energy Alert
October 26th, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (10/25)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Chilly mornings are back so be sure to grab the jacket as you head out the next few mornings. The wind has finally died down. Expect a lot of sunshine for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s. 70s return as we head into the weekend before more rain arrives on Saturday. The A-State game and any trunk or treats look soggy. Rainfall amounts look a little better than what most received Tuesday. No severe weather is expected as temperatures stay cool in the 50s and 60s. Looking ahead to Halloween, the rain moves out in time with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies. Another chance of rain may arrive at the start of November.

