Region 8 News cuts ribbon on new Hardy weather camera

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News cut the ribbon today on its new weather camera on Main Street in Hardy next to the Civic Center.

FNBC Community Bankers and the City of Hardy make the new camera possible.

Hardy Mayor Ernie Rose said he’s excited to see it used.

“It’s just an outstanding tool that really helps the city of Hardy,” said Rose. “If figure it helps every community, but it helps us a bunch.”

Mayor Rose said the camera is something area residents have been asking for.

“When I was campaigning, that was one thing that was brought up to me by the citizens, and people in the community, not just everyone in Hardy,” said Rose. “Everyone wanted to see that camera back up there, so we’re really excited to have it and we’re looking forward to using it on a daily basis.”

