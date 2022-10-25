Teacher of the Month: Beloved kindergarten teacher honored for dedication

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Teacher of the Month is our way to say thank you to Region 8′s educators.

Each month we go into the schoolhouse to honor those who nurture and educate our future leaders. With another school year, we honor our first teacher of the month: Mrs. Mackenzie Fisher.

“Just for our school, it’s such an honor to know that our community recognizes our teachers and the hard work and dedication that they put in every day for their students,” said Paragould Primary Principal Andrea Moore. ‘Really, as a district as a whole, to know that you guys have come back to visit us several times to acknowledge all of our staff members, that’s just an honor to be a part of.”

Fisher is a Kindergarten teacher at the school. She’s been with the district for 16 years.

Known for her infectious smile, one viewer wrote in saying, “Not one student is ever without, because she always sees the need, and fulfills.”

Fisher sid it’s an honor to be in the classroom

“I love my kids, and I’ve always enjoyed my kids,” Fisher said. “I love my job.”

Her students said they love her shirts, pants, classroom decorations, and that she brushes her teeth.

“She mentioned in her piece the love she feels from her students, but I don’t think she really truly recognizes the role she plays in that. She’s a very humble person with a very precious heart. She loves her students unconditionally,” Moore said. “She works with her students, and her families, and they enjoy coming to school every day, because they know she’s going to be standing at the door to greet them.”

Kindergarten is clearly a fun and innocent place, and it’s something Fisher cherishes.

“If we could all love each other like they love each other, it would be a lot better place,” Fisher said.

To nominate your favorite teacher, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.