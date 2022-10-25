Teens suspected of robbing elderly man outside restaurant

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three teenagers suspected of robbing a 70-year-old man outside a Newport restaurant.

Sgt. Detective Mark Harmon said the victim reported the alleged armed robbery around noon Monday, Oct. 24.

The man said the suspects stole more than $1,000 in cash and a cell phone.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the business and, according to Harmon, saw the suspects “staking out the scene.”

The investigator said multiple surveillance camera from other surrounding businesses helped police confirm the suspects’ identities.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Tavaris Davis and Norris Robinson III, along with a juvenile, on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Harmon did not identify the third suspect due to his age.

“All subjects are still in high school, and one was picked up from football practice,” Harmon said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.