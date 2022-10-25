Energy Alert
Two arrested in connection with shooting in Sikeston that left man in critical condition

An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, two people have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Montgomery in New Madrid County in reference to an individual who had been shot.

A 32-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the face.

Prior to police arrival, there had been an altercation at the house between to other people.

The victim attempted to break up the fight.

During the fight, there was a gunshot.

He was responsive when police arrived, and was then taken to St. Louis in critical condition.

29-year-old Jemeka Marr of Sikeston was charged with assault 1st degree or attempt and armed criminal action.

25-year-old Jalon Marr of Sikeston was charged with assault 1st degree or attempt and armed criminal action.

The victim remains in critical condition.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated.

