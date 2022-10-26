Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares to host South Alabama

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is back home after a 2 game road swing.

Three different quarterbacks have played for the Red Wolves this season. James Blackman didn’t play at Louisiana, AJ Mayer and Jaxon Dailey saw action. I asked A-State head coach Butch Jones for a QB update.

“James was able to practice yesterday. So we fully anticipate him being ready to go. Thought Jaxon showed everything that he showed in practice. He had a calmness about himself, he had a moxie about himself. I look at kinda the trajectory and the point of AJ Mayer getting to that game. I think even myself, I tend to forget that he spent 2 and a half days in the hospital the week before, and didn’t practice. So a lot of things to build upon as well. So I was encouraged by both individuals.”

The Red Wolves host South Alabama this weekend. The Jaguars are 5-2 overall and 2nd place in the Sun Belt West.

“They’re as good of a defense as any team we’ve faced all year,” Jones added. “It’s probably the best tackling defense we have faced all year. Middle linebacker is a special player, always plays angry, plays to the echo of the whistle. Complete, complete football team. But they’re a tough football team. It shows in their special teams and how they cover kicks. And offensively, they challenge you with so many shifts and motions and make you communicate. Offensive line is big and imposing.”

Arkansas State faces South Alabama Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm, the game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. A-State will have several promotions at The Vault for Howl-O-Ween, you can find more info here.

