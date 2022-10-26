Arkansas State head coach Tommy Raffo named to Ron Polk Ring of Honor

Arkansas State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo has been named to the 2023 class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor, the Mississippi State baseball program announced Tuesday.

He, along with Mark Gillaspie and Ken Tatum will be enshrined March 25, as the trio will be celebrated during the Bulldogs’ conference series versus Vanderbilt (March 24-26, 2023).

Raffo lettered at MSU from 1987-90, excelling both on the diamond and in the classroom under head coach Ron Polk before also contributing as an assistant from 1994-2008. He was a three-time All-SEC selection, while he was also a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection and two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American. Raffo also earned All-America accolades in both 1989 and 1990. An an integral part of a State team that claimed two SEC regular-season titles and a pair of SEC Tournament Championships, he helped guide the Bulldogs to the postseason all four seasons he played in the Maroon and White, including a College World Series appearance as a senior.

He continues to rank among the top 10 in MSU history in career batting average (.366), on base percentage (.458), RBIs (207), slugging percentage (.628), home runs (45), hits (278) and doubles (52). In 1989, he led the team in hits (102), batting average (.383), home runs (22) and runs batted in (80) on his way to being named the team’s offensive MVP as a junior. Following his State career, Raffo was an eighth-round pick in the 1990 Major League Baseball Draft by Miami.

As an assistant coach for the Bulldogs from 1994 to 2008, Raffo was part of coaching staffs that led the Bulldogs to more than 500 wins, 11 NCAA Regionals, three Super Regionals, three College World Series appearances and two SEC Tournament Championships.

