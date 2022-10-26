Benefit for Paragould officer shot in the line of duty

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support an officer who has hurt during a deadly shootout in Paragould.

In a social media post Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced you can make donations to Corporal Owen Mundy at First National Bank.

Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road in Paragould on Oct. 18.

According to the post Corporal Mundy required surgery for his injuries and is now home recovering.

It’s not yet known when he will be able to return to full active duty.

If you would like to donate, you can go to any local First National Bank and tell them that you would like to donate to Corporal Mundy or the Paragould Officer’s fund and they can assist you further.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.