Bike lanes look to improve safety near Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bicycles are a transportation mode for many and a hobby for cyclists across the Jonesboro area.

The city has been looking for ways to improve the quality of life for cyclists while adding value to the downtown area.

Cate street is the first of many locations that will receive bike lanes.

“Bike lanes are a great starting place, because even their presence, kind of forces the issue with motorists,” said Charles Fox, an employee at Gearhead Cycle House and a cyclist himself.

Adding bike lanes will help riders feel at ease while enjoying their hobby.

Region 8 News spoke with a cyclist that’s stoked about the upgrades.

Every Friday morning Lacy Hogan and her co-workers at Gearhead Cycle House ride together, sometimes putting in over 30 miles.

Bikes lanes will drastically change the way they ride.

“I am glad they are taking it as a concern and it makes me very excited to see that, especially with the incidents that have happened,” said Hogan.

The city of Jonesboro has been working on the Bicyclist and Pedestrian Master plan for years, with the goal of making Jonesboro more cyclist and pedestrian friendly.

The plan looks to connect historic downtown Jonesboro to Arkansas State University.

The bike lanes on Cate street span only three blocks, but are just the start.

“So some roads are too narrow to put bike lanes on in a safe manner, so in order for us to connect, we have to put these pieces of the puzzle together,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Copenhaver said this task is tricky and will take time to put into action.

The city does not have a set timeline for the rollout of the full project, but Copenhaver said plans will be revealed in the near future.

In the meantime, the city is filing for a grant that will help assist with paying for the project.

