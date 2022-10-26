Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bike lanes look to improve safety near Arkansas State University

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bicycles are a transportation mode for many and a hobby for cyclists across the Jonesboro area.

The city has been looking for ways to improve the quality of life for cyclists while adding value to the downtown area.

Cate street is the first of many locations that will receive bike lanes.

“Bike lanes are a great starting place, because even their presence, kind of forces the issue with motorists,” said Charles Fox, an employee at Gearhead Cycle House and a cyclist himself.

Adding bike lanes will help riders feel at ease while enjoying their hobby.

Region 8 News spoke with a cyclist that’s stoked about the upgrades.

Every Friday morning Lacy Hogan and her co-workers at Gearhead Cycle House ride together, sometimes putting in over 30 miles.

Bikes lanes will drastically change the way they ride.

“I am glad they are taking it as a concern and it makes me very excited to see that, especially with the incidents that have happened,” said Hogan.

The city of Jonesboro has been working on the Bicyclist and Pedestrian Master plan for years, with the goal of making Jonesboro more cyclist and pedestrian friendly.

The plan looks to connect historic downtown Jonesboro to Arkansas State University.

The bike lanes on Cate street span only three blocks, but are just the start.

“So some roads are too narrow to put bike lanes on in a safe manner, so in order for us to connect, we have to put these pieces of the puzzle together,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Copenhaver said this task is tricky and will take time to put into action.

The city does not have a set timeline for the rollout of the full project, but Copenhaver said plans will be revealed in the near future.

In the meantime, the city is filing for a grant that will help assist with paying for the project.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in...
Sheriff: Missing teen might be in danger
26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for ‘kidnapping hoax’
Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting.
Officer involved in fatal shooting identified
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Butch Jones updates QBs and more ahead of South Alabama matchup
Butch Jones updates QBs, breaks down opponent ahead of Arkansas State/South Alabama matchup
Lady Yellowjackets advance to state quarterfinals
2022 4A State Volleyball 1st Round: Wynne beats Morrilton
Redskins win Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)
Pocahontas wins the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)
A school district with a need for upgrades is looking for a way through funding difficulties...
School finding ways to fund projects