City leaders in Mountain Home, Ark., pass ordinance allowing short-term rentals

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home City Council approved an ordinance allowing short-term rentals within the city limits.

Short-term rental properties must meet state, county, and city regulations. This mainly includes obtaining a business license annually at the cost of $50, passing an inspection by city code enforcer to meet safety requirements, and being subject to a 2% tourism tax common with local hotels.

“We really just want to level the playing field for local hotels with these short-term rentals and have them meet the same requirements,” said Mayor Hillrey Adams. “I think we’re going to see it benefit us in a lot of ways. We want people to do this if that’s what they want to do with a property. We’re not trying to restrict access to it at all. We just want to make sure that we are creating a safe environment for the people that are here.”

In addition, properties must meet other requirements, such as appropriate parking and local noise and pet ordinances. The city council feels the law’s main purpose is to maintain a level of safety for guests who choose to stay in a short-term rental.

“If you go to a hotel here in the town, the exits are marked very clearly. If you arrive late at night, you know how to get out,” said Adams. “They’ve got signs for fire escapes and all that. If you arrive in one of these small houses or places that are being used for this short term, you want to know that that’s a safe place you’re coming into.”

The requirements will not be grandfathered in. All existing properties will need to obtain a license and pass inspection. Although the ordinance goes into effect 30 days after it was passed on October 20, city officials say it will not start being enforced until 2023.

