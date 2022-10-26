Crash on Johnson Ave stalls traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash is stilling traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, airbags were deployed in a two-vehicle crash on East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street.

IDrive Arkansas shows “very slow” traffic at the site of the crash.

crash on E. Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street (IDrive Arkansas)

You are urged to use caution if driving near the area.

