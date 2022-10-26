Crash on Johnson Ave stalls traffic
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash is stilling traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, airbags were deployed in a two-vehicle crash on East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street.
IDrive Arkansas shows “very slow” traffic at the site of the crash.
You are urged to use caution if driving near the area.
