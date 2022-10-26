Highland School District honors former circuit judge

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A former circuit judge was honored by the Highland School District over the weekend.

Honorable Judge Kevin King passed away in 2009.

On Friday night, Judge King’s family was presented a plaque thanking the judge and his family for the years of service, both judicially and personally.

The school said Judge King played a vital role in the Highland community and school district.

King formed the school’s charitable fund that is targeted to benefit all students.

Judge King’s wife, Lita, accepted the plaque during the game.

She said her husband would not have wanted the spotlight placed on him, but he deserved to be recognized for his hard work.

“We were very honored and humbled. Kevin would have never wanted recognition for anything that he ever did, but those of us in the family knew he was always a constant thinker,” Lita said. “He went back from high school years through all of his careers, always looking for things that he could do for the Highland School District.”

Lita explained her husband would take unconventional methods to help a child he encountered while on the bench.

“He did a lot of non-traditional things from the bench that I saw,” Lita said. “Things like assigning book reports for kids to do, and they would have to report back to him the next time they came to see him on the bench, so he was always looking for what he could do for this community.”

