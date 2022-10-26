Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run

Tabitha Chillcutt
Tabitha Chillcutt(Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Officials in Lauderdale County are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says Tabitha Chilcutt pretended to be a different inmate and was released.

They say the correctional officers involved did not follow proper protocol and have been fired.

Chilcutt was in jail for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and was unable to make bond.

Chilcutt remains at large and is considered homeless. If you know where she may be, call 731-635-1311.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief on leave with pay after viral altercation on video
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car

Latest News

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning.
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
Centro Hispano en Jonesboro will host its Day of the Dead Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5....
Midday Interview: Day of the Dead Celebration 2022
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate