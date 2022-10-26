Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire

Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their...
Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago.

Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021.

Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision was made after the fire that they would rebuild the funeral home.

Both explained things are looking up for their business.

“Things just slowly started coming together, and we continued right up for 14 months, and now we are actually back in our new building, and things are so much better,” Steve said.

The Barkers said that reopening wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s support.

“The community has been behind us the whole time, and the churches have opened their doors and helped us out. When we needed something, they was always there, and we’re just thankful for them and the community as a whole, and we’re glad to be back where we can serve them,” Steve said.

The new facility is around the same square footage, but the business owners say they were able to utilize more space.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic

Latest News

Issue 4 has the chance to make Arkansas one of the first states in the southeast to legalize...
What officials say Issue 4 could do to safety
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/25/22 press conference pt 3 (pre South Alabama)
Ambulances respond to Silver Dollar City following incident.
Emergency crews respond to Silver Dollar City following an incident
Voters at the Jet headquarters in Jonesboro getting on the bus to go the election annex.
Jonesboro offering free rides to get voters to the polls
Mariah Merkwan is the mother of a five-year-old and seven year old, who both attend the...
Video shows resource officer screaming at parent after addressing concerns with school