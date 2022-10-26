Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago.

Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021.

Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision was made after the fire that they would rebuild the funeral home.

Both explained things are looking up for their business.

“Things just slowly started coming together, and we continued right up for 14 months, and now we are actually back in our new building, and things are so much better,” Steve said.

The Barkers said that reopening wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s support.

“The community has been behind us the whole time, and the churches have opened their doors and helped us out. When we needed something, they was always there, and we’re just thankful for them and the community as a whole, and we’re glad to be back where we can serve them,” Steve said.

The new facility is around the same square footage, but the business owners say they were able to utilize more space.

