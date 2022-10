KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning.

The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26.

It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri.

At least 7 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.