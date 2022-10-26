Energy Alert
Major steps in progress for Jonesboro Sports Complex

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another step forward in the future of the Jonesboro Sports Complex, the steering committee met Tuesday to discuss what architectural and engineering firm would be able to handle a project of this size.

Making a choice might be harder than the steering committee originally thought as during the meeting the group went over seven different pan flits from different firms.

“We looked at some strengths and some weaknesses of each,” Kevin Hodges said. “Our next steps will be voting to narrow that down to three which we will bring in for interviews.”

Hodges is the Chairman of the Jonesboro Sports Complex Committee and stressed that they want to make sure the structure is built to last.

“Yeah, the project is going to be around a lot longer than we are going to be around,” Hodges said. “So, for many generations in the future so this is the time you have to grind it out.”

He added there have been organizations from all over the country that have shown interest and even some local ones that have gotten creative.

“You know there are only so many local projects of this size and this magnitude so what we have seen is that our local firms have looked to partner with national firms that strengthens their position,” Hodges said.

The committee will cut the list down to three on Thursday when they bring the groups in for interviews. They hope to break ground by the summer of 2023.

