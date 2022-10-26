Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with assault after he told police he broke into a woman’s home and hit her with a baseball bat.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, with a baseball bat.

Witnesses told investigators as they were trying to get Howard to leave, “he swung the bat and struck a female in the head, causing serious injury.”

During a Mirandized interview, Howard “confirmed that he had entered the residence with the baseball bat with ill intent and that he had struck the female in the head,” the affidavit stated.

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Howard on suspicion residential burglary, second-degree battery, and aggravated assault.

According to the judge’s notes, bond will be set in open court following the review of a Mid-South Health evaluation.

