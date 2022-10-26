Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man killed in one-vehicle crash

A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road and slammed into several trees.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road and slammed into several trees.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Robert D. Widding of Doniphan was eastbound when his 2007 Chevy Malibu ran off the right side of the road. His car then struck an embankment and several trees.

Widding was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Oregon County Deputy Coroner Robert Clary.

According to the report, Widding was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Community looking for consequences after official gets in altercation

Latest News

According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50...
Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A new bike lane painted on Cate Street kicked off a project that has been years in the making.
City looks to improve bike safety near Arkansas State University
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast