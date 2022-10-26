Man killed in one-vehicle crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road and slammed into several trees.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Robert D. Widding of Doniphan was eastbound when his 2007 Chevy Malibu ran off the right side of the road. His car then struck an embankment and several trees.

Widding was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Oregon County Deputy Coroner Robert Clary.

According to the report, Widding was not wearing a seat belt.

