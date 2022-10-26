Energy Alert
Mo. police issues endangered person advisory for teen

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri sheriff’s department is asking for help locating a teen.

According to a media release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered person advisory for 16-year-old Jace C. Salinas.

Salinas is Hispanic, 5′ 10″, with red hair, blue eyes, medium complexion, a star tattoo under the left eye, a flower tattoo on the left forearm, and a tattoo on the left leg.

Mark Conger is listed as a possible associate of the teen.

Anyone who sees the missing person, associate, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 996-2129.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

