Oct. 26: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Chilly mornings are back so be sure to grab the jacket as you head out the next few mornings. The wind has finally died down.

Expect a lot of sunshine for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s. 70s return as we head into the weekend before more rain arrives on Saturday.

The A-State game and any trunk or treats look soggy. Rainfall amounts look a little better than what most received Tuesday. No severe weather is expected as temperatures stay cool in the 50s and 60s.

Looking ahead to Halloween, the rain moves out in time with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies. Another chance of rain may arrive at the start of November.

News Headlines

New polls show inflation is the biggest concern for voters, but some top bankers are more worried about something potentially worse.

A mom, a gym teacher and a cross-country coach; an aspiring dancer, weeks away from her 16th birthday. Those were the victims that were killed in the Central Visual and Performing Arts school shooting on Monday morning.

Cycles are a transportation mode for many and a hobby for cyclists across the Jonesboro area. The city has been looking for ways to improve the quality of life for cyclists while adding value to the downtown area.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in danger.

