Organization offering a helping hand to new mothers

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro organization is providing teen mothers with much-needed tools to help raise their child through their project “baby bundles.”

Anna Kay Fitts is the Co-Chair of the Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class Project and said they fill bags with some of the necessities a new mother needs.

“When you think new mothers one of the first things you think are what babies need like food, sleep, somewhere to lay their head, and then diapers,” Fitts said.

The bags are filled with diapers, baby formula, clothes, and much more.

Fitts said life as a young mother can be changing so they are just trying to give some assistance any way they can.

If you are interested in supporting this project, you or your organization can sponsor a baby bundle for $100 by donating to the Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro Venmo @Treasurer-JAofJonesboro, or by making a purchase on the amazon wish list.

