Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 21st, 2022.

2,819 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. We had a close ballot, Pocahontas (1,116) beats Wynne (1,064) by 52 votes, Marked Tree (385) was 3rd, Melbourne (254) 4th. Connor Baker goes end to end, cuts inside and outside, and he’ll scoot down the sideline for an 87 yard touchdown. The Redskins beat Westside 41-7 to move to 7-1.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream to the squad and give money to the Pocahontas booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

