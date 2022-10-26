Saturday Looks Soggy

I know some of you have some outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B. Nice weather and sunshine stay in the forecast Thursday and Friday, but rain arrives on Saturday. In fact, a good part of the afternoon may be soggy as the rain starts to push in Saturday morning. Models are indicating 1-2″ of rainfall is possible in spots before the storm system moves out on Sunday. On the bright side, it does not look like we will see any severe weather with this storm system. Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s through the rain. Also, Halloween looks dry and cool! That’s good news! Later next week, we’ll likely warm back up ahead of another storm system for the start of November.

