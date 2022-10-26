Energy Alert
School finding ways to fund projects

By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district with a need for upgrades is looking for a way through funding difficulties after a rejected millage increase.

Amanda Lucy, Batesville High School Band Director is one of the teachers who knows what her department needs.

“We need more room for our students. We need more classroom space, rehearsal space, storage space. We don’t really have any storage areas. Everything that we have here is stored in the band room, “she said.

In September of 2021, voters in the Batesville School District rejected a millage increase and Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said it forced the Batesville School District to go back to the drawing board to find more funds for their construction projects.

“We went to a no-tax issue where we refinanced our indebtedness and were able to gain about $14 million in credit for that,” he said.

After the no-tax millage passed, the district was able to get another $11 million through grants and state partnerships. Ultimately they cut their construction budget down to $25 million but soon after, the district hit another bump on the road... Inflation.

Along with inflation, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages hit, soon making the 25-million-dollar budget a 40-million-dollar budget.

The district is trying to get more funds via donations or another loan via a bond but Dr. Hester said they are also trying other ways to bring down costs.

“We are trying to phase our construction to fit the timing of when materials are reduced in price,” he said.

Currently, the district is working on expanding areas in the high school, such as more classrooms and parking.

A new cafeteria and a new fine arts center are also on the way.

Rosita Guevara said her daughter, a sophomore at Batesville high school, told her the school needs the upgrades and she is happy to see the school will get much-needed upgrades.

“I think it’s good because I know they have a lot more kids now that are enrolled. Coming from the smaller grades up to the junior high, you know and then they, a couple of years ago had put the junior high over here, a grade up so I think it’ll be good,” she said.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and continue through 2026.

