Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.
According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.
Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.
Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.
