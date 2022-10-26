Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two suspected of multiple car break-ins

The victim met with 18-year-old Jabaz L. Lajabnil (left) and 21-year-old Ranny J. Jokon near...
The victim met with 18-year-old Jabaz L. Lajabnil (left) and 21-year-old Ranny J. Jokon near Rockingchair Road who “turned over multiple stolen items to the victim,” the affidavit said.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested two men suspected of breaking into numerous vehicles.

According to court documents, officers received multiple reports Saturday, Oct. 22, of items stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhoods surrounding Rockingchair and McDaniel Roads.

On Monday, one of the victims reported receiving an electronic location on one of the stolen items.

The victim met with 18-year-old Jabaz L. Lajabnil and 21-year-old Ranny J. Jokon near Rockingchair Road who “turned over multiple stolen items to the victim,” the affidavit said.

During a Mirandized interview, the two suspects reportedly made “incriminating statements.”

Following the interview, Detective Corporal Jacob Higdon said officers recovered more of the stolen items at a home on Stidham Lane.

On Tuesday, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Lajabnil and Jokon with three counts of breaking or entering, one count of felony theft of property, and two counts of misdemeanor theft of property.

He set Lajabnil’s bond at $45,000 and Jokon’s bond at $75,000. Stidham also ordered both men to have no contact with the victims.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief on leave with pay after viral altercation on video

Latest News

A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief on leave with pay after viral altercation on video
According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50...
Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19