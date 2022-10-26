Two suspected of multiple car break-ins

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested two men suspected of breaking into numerous vehicles.

According to court documents, officers received multiple reports Saturday, Oct. 22, of items stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhoods surrounding Rockingchair and McDaniel Roads.

On Monday, one of the victims reported receiving an electronic location on one of the stolen items.

The victim met with 18-year-old Jabaz L. Lajabnil and 21-year-old Ranny J. Jokon near Rockingchair Road who “turned over multiple stolen items to the victim,” the affidavit said.

During a Mirandized interview, the two suspects reportedly made “incriminating statements.”

Following the interview, Detective Corporal Jacob Higdon said officers recovered more of the stolen items at a home on Stidham Lane.

On Tuesday, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Lajabnil and Jokon with three counts of breaking or entering, one count of felony theft of property, and two counts of misdemeanor theft of property.

He set Lajabnil’s bond at $45,000 and Jokon’s bond at $75,000. Stidham also ordered both men to have no contact with the victims.

