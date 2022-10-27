2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Nettleton at Valley View

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week has major implications for the playoff picture as crosstown rivals and defensive juggernauts Valley View and Nettleton will meet up at Central Dealerships Stadium Friday night. The Blazers are one game ahead of the Raiders with two regular season games to play.

Last Nettleton win: 2021 (14-7 at Nettleton)

Last Valley View win: 2019 (20-13 at Nettleton)

Valley View Blazers (7-1, 5-0 5A East)

Ever since the Blazers were featured in our last Game of the Week (21-20 overtime win vs. Wynne), Valley View has strung off two straight wins to move their winning streak to seven.

After beating Brookland on the road and Southside at home, the Blazers turn their attention to one of their biggest battles of the year.

“It is a huge game for us,” head coach Sean Cockrell said. “We’re at the top by ourselves in the conference and we want to stay there. So the biggest thing is we’ve got to come out and play well and take care of the football. We had a really tough game last week against Southside and hopefully, that continues to prepare us for a really good Nettleton team.”

One of the bigger keys will be on the defensive side of the ball. The Blazers only giving up 14 points or less each of the last two weeks. Both teams have playmakers on that side of the ball.

“When it’s crunch time, we all come together as one, senior defensive tackle Lejavian Ervin said of the defense. “We play our game, we play hard. We slacked off last week a little bit at the beginning, but we all came back together in the second half and played our football game, came out with a good dub.”

“It’s a crosstown game, everybody knows everybody, just having that chip on our shoulder knowing that we’re at the top spot, and it’s just going to be a dogfight,” junior running back Slade Caldwell added. “Focusing on every play and every drive and having a lot of passion on both sides of the ball.”

Nettleton Raiders (7-1, 4-1 5A East)

After the loss at Batesville to open up 5A East, the Raiders have gotten it done on both sides of the football in the four games since, pulling off 4 straight wins. All important ones as the Raiders have set themselves up for two big showdowns to close the season.

“You want to play meaningful games at the end of the season and if you’re doing that, that means you’re doing something good,” head coach Steven Hampton said. “That’s where we’re at. You know, we’ve got a very meaningful game this week. And it’s all about preparation. We talked to our kids today about sometimes these games kind of get made a little bit bigger than, you know, but it comes down to playing football, you get two teams that are battling for playoff spots. And it draws a lot of interest, a lot of excitement and it’s meaningful, and this year is no different.”

Talking about how meaningful Friday’s game is, of course, the game is a must-win for the Raiders to stay alive in the 5A East Title picture. Going deeper than just the defense side of the ball, the offense will need to continue its hot streak against a tough Blazer defense.

“Really, our pass game has been really good this year,” senior lineman Khi’len Gates said. “We run the ball when we have to, that’s our bread and butter power. So we do that and then we got you in the pass game once they come down. It’s really the biggest game of the year. We’re just gonna do what we do. We’re not gonna worry about them too much. Just do what we do and it’ll all work out in the end.”

