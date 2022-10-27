Arkansas women’s basketball picked 5th in SEC preseason coaches poll

The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the 2022-23 Preseason Coaches Poll and Team, as announced by the league Wednesday. Fourth-year starter Makayla Daniels is highlighted on the eight-person Second Team, while the Razorbacks were chosen to tie for fifth in the poll.

Daniels has started in all 88 games she has appeared in at Arkansas. She is the leading returning scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Last season, Daniels scored in double figures 18 times, five of those being 20+ point contests and two 30+ point games, including a career-high 34 against Creighton. In Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament game versus Utah, Daniels became the 31st Razorback to be a part of the 1,000-point club after scoring 18 points against the Utes.

The Razorbacks finished the 2021-22 season with an 18-14 record and a seventh place regular-season finish. Arkansas is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances (would be three had it not been for the cancellation of the 2020 tournament) and looking to officially make it three straight trips since 2001-03. The Razorbacks return three starters (including SEC Freshman of the Year Samara Spencer), welcome three newcomers and will play two student-athletes who sat out last season.

This marks the fifth straight year the Razorbacks have landed a player on the media or coaches’ preseason team. A fifth-place projection is the best for the Razorbacks in the coaches poll since 2020-21. Going back to 2019-20, the lowest the Razorbacks have been projected to finish is seventh in either poll. The Razorbacks were picked to finish fourth in the media poll last week.

The coaches poll order of finish is the same one through three teams as the media one, with South Carolina picked to win the SEC with Aliyah Boston as the Player of the Year.

The Razorbacks host Arkansas – Fort Smith for an exhibition next Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is is free and open to the public. Arkansas will get the season officially started at UAPB on Monday, Nov. 7 at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

