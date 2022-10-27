Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas women’s basketball picked 5th in SEC preseason coaches poll

The Razorbacks beat the Red Wolves 94-71 Friday night at First National Bank Arena.
The Razorbacks beat the Red Wolves 94-71 Friday night at First National Bank Arena.(Source: KAIT)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the 2022-23 Preseason Coaches Poll and Team, as announced by the league Wednesday. Fourth-year starter Makayla Daniels is highlighted on the eight-person Second Team, while the Razorbacks were chosen to tie for fifth in the poll.

Daniels has started in all 88 games she has appeared in at Arkansas. She is the leading returning scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Last season, Daniels scored in double figures 18 times, five of those being 20+ point contests and two 30+ point games, including a career-high 34 against Creighton. In Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament game versus Utah, Daniels became the 31st Razorback to be a part of the 1,000-point club after scoring 18 points against the Utes.

The Razorbacks finished the 2021-22 season with an 18-14 record and a seventh place regular-season finish. Arkansas is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances (would be three had it not been for the cancellation of the 2020 tournament) and looking to officially make it three straight trips since 2001-03. The Razorbacks return three starters (including SEC Freshman of the Year Samara Spencer), welcome three newcomers and will play two student-athletes who sat out last season.

This marks the fifth straight year the Razorbacks have landed a player on the media or coaches’ preseason team. A fifth-place projection is the best for the Razorbacks in the coaches poll since 2020-21. Going back to 2019-20, the lowest the Razorbacks have been projected to finish is seventh in either poll. The Razorbacks were picked to finish fourth in the media poll last week.

The coaches poll order of finish is the same one through three teams as the media one, with South Carolina picked to win the SEC with Aliyah Boston as the Player of the Year.

The Razorbacks host Arkansas – Fort Smith for an exhibition next Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is is free and open to the public. Arkansas will get the season officially started at UAPB on Monday, Nov. 7 at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Arkansas State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo
Arkansas State head coach Tommy Raffo named to Ron Polk Ring of Honor
Arkansas State special teams coordinator
Red Wolves Raw: Jake Schoonover 10/25/22 press conference pt 1
Arkansas State special teams coordinator
Red Wolves Raw: Jake Schoonover 10/25/22 press conference pt 2
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/25/22 press conference pt 3 (pre South Alabama)