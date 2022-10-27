Energy Alert
Austin Reaves records first NBA start, scores 8 pts Wednesday night

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is in his 2nd season in the NBA.
Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves is in his 2nd season in the NBA.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENVER (KAIT) - Cedar Ridge great Austin Reaves can add another accomplishment to his decorated basketball resume.

Reaves recorded his first NBA start Wednesday night. He got the nod in place of an injured Russell Westbrook. Reaves had 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist, but the Lakers fell to the Nuggets 110-99. He was 3 of 5 from the field, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in 26 minutes of gametime.

Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham is impressed with the NEA native. “Austin is like a swiss army knife,” he said in a pregame press conference. “He plays hard, he scraps, he can shoot it, he can drive it, make good passes to his teammates. Gets in there and fights for rebounds, not afraid to hit the floor, hit other bodies.”

The Lakers are looking for their first win of the season. They’ll play at Minnesota Friday night at 7:00pm.

